No reasons for reducing personnel of Russian embassy in Afghanistan — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador in Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov sees no reasons for reducing the staff of the Russian embassy in Kabul.

"We keep working as usual, very calmly. Everything is normal. There are no grounds, no reasons," he said on Russia’s Channel One when asked if there was a need for reducing the personnel of the Russian embassy in Kabul.

According to the diplomat, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) assumed the responsibility for guarding the Russian diplomatic mission. "We got acquainted with them today. There was a very good, clear and civilized transfer of the security posts from the personnel of the Afghan National Security Force," Zhirnov said.

The ambassador said that certain chaos in Kabul occurred after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

"There was a vacuum of power. Many decided to take advantage of the situation to loot the shops, each other, and other people’s families," Zhirnov said.

The Taliban movement’s militants, according to the TV broadcaster Al Arabiya, entered Kabul on Sunday without meeting any resistance and took over the offices vacated by government forces. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban later declared it had established control of all of the Afghan capital’s neighborhoods.