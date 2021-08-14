Russia takes into account all Georgian initiatives to improve relations — senator

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper chamber) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin believes that all initiatives aimed at improvement of bilateral relations, coming from Georgian political forces, are important and should be considered.

"Steady work is under way, and certain progress has been achieved. Proposals put forward by various political forces of Georgia, aimed at normalizing relations, are considered important and are taken into account," Karasin said, commenting on the open letter of the opposition Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking to provide assistance in normalizing the relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.

The senator went on to say that bilateral dialogue has continued since 2012, including through the Karashin-Abashidze channel.

"Despite all difficulties that emerged in our relations with Georgia after Tbilisi severed diplomatic ties in 2008, we have continued meticulous work on instructions from the two states’ governments," the lawmaker was quoted as saying by the Federation Council’s press service.

According to Karasin, all aspects of bilateral relations, including trade, economic, transportation and humanitarian issues, are being discussed on a regular basis.

"Georgia and Russia are close to each other, that is why there are always many questions that need to be discussed. Our format is working despite the pandemic. Regretfully, there have been no in-person meetings lately, but we are using the videoconferencing format widely and contact each other quite often to discuss issues that cannot be delayed," he said.

"We will step up our efforts to keep relations on the path of normalization," he added.

Earlier, one of the leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia Irma Inashvili published on her Facebook page the text of an open letter in which the party is asking Putin for assistance in renewing cooperation, including organizing joint media, cultural and social projects. The politician also accused the Georgian authorities of attempting to nip in the bud any attempts to settle the bilateral relations.

The Kremlin press service said on Friday that the "Russian-Georgian dialogue continues" including within the framework of the Geneva International Discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia as well as on a bilateral basis using the informal Karasin-Abashidze channel.