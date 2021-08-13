Russian citizens in Donetsk, Lugansk republics to have no problems with voting — Lavrov

SAMBEK VILLAGE /Rostov Region, August 13. /TASS/. Voting in the State Duma elections will be no problem for those residents of Donbass who have Russian passports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russian citizens, wherever they may reside - and there are quite a few of them around the world - have the very same rights as Russian citizens resident in Russia," he said, when asked if there were any problems with organizing the voting process in Donbass. "Each time we make arrangements for voters who cast ballots in the presidential and parliamentary elections abroad. Polling stations are opened in other countries. If a Russian citizen living in another country wishes to come to Russia to cast a ballot here, he or she has the right to do so. I do not see any problems with this."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 24, 2019 signed a decree enabling the residents of the Donbass republics to obtain Russian citizenship in accordance with simpler procedures. A year later the fee for obtaining the Russian passport was canceled for the people of Donbass.

The elections of the 8th State Duma will be held on the single voting day, September 19. The Central Election Commission on July 20 passed a resolution to let the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics having Russian passports vote in the State Duma elections online.