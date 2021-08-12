Russian envoy says no contacts with London over British national’s arrest in Germany

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. British officials have not contacted the Russian embassy in London after an employee of the British embassy in Berlin was arrested on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence agencies, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told TASS on Thursday.

"I cannot say anything on the matter. There have been no requests from the British government. Today, I met with high-ranking officials from the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Defense but we did not discuss the issue," Kelin said.

On Thursday, the Russian envoy attended a memorial ceremony in Liverpool, which marked the 80th anniversary of the first Arctic convoy, which delivered supplies to the Soviet Union during World War II. The event also involved British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Wendy Morton and Minister of State at the Defense Ministry Annabel Goldie.

Germany’s Office of the Federal Prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday that British national David S., an employee at the United Kingdom’s embassy in Berlin, had been detained in Potsdam. His home and workplace were searched. According to German prosecutors, he "at least once passed documents obtained in the course of his professional activities to a member of a Russian intelligence agency in return for an unspecified amount of cash." The British man was taken into custody.

According to British media, the man, named David Smith, worked as a security guard at the embassy and does not hold diplomatic immunity.