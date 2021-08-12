Lavrov slams top Japanese diplomat’s statement on PM Mishustin’s visit to Kuril Islands

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed in a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi that Tokyo’s statements on Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Iturup Island are inadmissible, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Nikolai Lakhonin said in a commentary on Thursday.

"As for the conversation between Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, the Japanese side was given appropriate comprehensive answers to all the questions that were raised. In particular, regarding Tokyo’s reaction to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to the Sakhalin Region, Sergey Lavrov pointed out that such statements were inadmissible. At the same time, he reaffirmed Russia’s intention to continue work on the joint economic activities on the southern Kurils in accordance with the instructions by the two countries’ leaders," he was quoted as saying on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

On Wednesday, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing government sources, that Motegi had outlined Tokyo’s stance on the Russian prime minister’s working trip to Iturup Island in July in a conversation with Lavrov.

At the end of July, Mishustin paid a working visit to Russia's Far East and Siberia. The agenda of the visit included a trip to the Kuril archipelago, specifically, Itirup Island. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the prime minister with paying particular attention to these islands. At that time, the Japanese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest over the visit and summoned Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin. Later on, Japanese Ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kuzuki was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where a protest was lodged over Tokyo’s unfriendly steps.