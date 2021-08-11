West likely to use non-recognition of polls to stage protests in Russia — senator

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The West might use the non-recognition of the State Duma (lower house) election outcome to stage protests in Russia, the head of the working group for monitoring foreign interference attempts, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said on Wednesday.

"There are grounds to believe that the West might use the non-recognition of the State Duma election outcome in order to push its proxies to stage illegal protests and various provocations," the senator told a press conference hosted by TASS.

He added that lately the political radicals acting in Western interests have been trying to set up financing channels for their projects from abroad, circumventing Russian legislation, and have been increasingly talking about possible rallies following the State Duma election. "The working group will continue daily monitoring of the attempts to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs during the preparation and execution of the State Duma election," the senator stressed.

He also noted that the working group has recorded an increased intensity of attempts made from abroad to influence the election campaign in Russia. "We are registering numerous instances of support for certain candidates, the spread of unscrupulous political advertising on social networks and the replication of inaccurate information about the election by various structures from the territory of neighboring states. Questions are raised about the sources of financing for these expensive projects that are being undertaken, among others, by Russian citizens located abroad," the head of the working group said.

The senator cited the information from open sources which is confirmed by the data from internal material. He noted that a significant part of this financing comes from foreign countries. "The financing by foreign government structures of actions violating the Russian legislation is evident," he said, adding that a working group is developing "a mechanism for uncovering these financing channels."

The 8th State Duma elections are scheduled for September 19. The voting will stretch over three days: September 17, 18, and 19. Simultaneously, there will be direct elections for the heads of nine Russian regions (in three others, top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.