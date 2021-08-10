Moldova’s new parliament speaker says ready for dialogue with Russia

CHISINAU, August 10. /TASS/. New speaker of Moldova’s parliament Igor Grosu said on Tuesday he is ready for dialogue with Russia on all topics of mutual interest.

"I am open for discussion of all topics of mutual interest, especially those that concern Moldova’s and Russia’s people," the parliamentary press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov.

The Russian diplomat conveyed congratulations to Grosu on the elections parliament speaker from Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house.

Grosu is the leader of Moldova’s Party of Action and Solidarity, which won the July 11 parliamentary elections and grabbed 63 out of 101 parliamentary seats. At the end of last week, the parliament approved a new government of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, which had been formed by the ruling party and President Maia Sandu’s team.