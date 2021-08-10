Putin orders to beef up taskforce to fight vast wildfires in Yakutia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev to boost the taskforce fighting the massive wildfires raging in Yakutia in northeastern Siberia and has asked the region’s officials to prepare proposals on increasing aid for those who have been injured by the natural disaster, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Putin has instructed Minister Zinichev to increase the taskforce amassed for fighting wildfires in Yakutia," the press office said.

The Russian president also issued instructions for Yakutia’s officials "to prepare proposals on expanding support measures for those hurt in the emergency," it added.

Yakutia is among Russia’s most fire hazardous regions. Local residents have been prohibited from going into forests since July 1. The Siberian republic’s authorities have introduced a regional emergency regime since August 8 as the raging wildfires have spread to populated areas and economic facilities.