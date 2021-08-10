Russian lawmaker slams US, British sanctions as unfair method of competition

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom use unfair methods of competition, imposing sanctions on Russian and Belarusian companies, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

"The West keeps trying to contain Russia and its closest allies," he pointed out, adding that the US Department of State had failed to provide evidence against the three Russian companies sanctioned earlier for allegedly violating a US law restricting weapons trade with Iran, North Korea and Syria.

"The United Kingdom keeps pace [with the US]. London has introduced a package of economic, trade and aviation sanctions on the Belarusian government, citing alleged human rights violations," Slutsky went on to say.

According to him, Western countries claim "to struggle for peace and protect human rights" "but in fact it’s just unfair competition, as well as an attempt to drive Russian and Belarusian companies from global markets and justify interference in the affairs of sovereign countries. Anyway, I am sure that Moscow and Minsk will respond to these steps," the senior Russian lawmaker said.

The US Department of State said on Monday that Russia’s Pulsar Research and Production Enterprise, the Charter Green Light Moscow and Asia-Invest companies had been sanctioned. Washington also slapped sanctions on several Belarusian companies. The UK, in turn, "imposed a package of trade, financial and aviation sanctions on Belarus, in response to the continued undermining of democracy and human rights violations by the Lukashenko regime.".