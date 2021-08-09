Moscow-led alliance’s chief to discuss its activities with Armenian PM

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has arrived in Armenia to meet with that country’s leadership, the organization’s press service said on Monday.

"Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas arrived earlier today in the Republic of Armenia on a working visit to meet with the country’s top political and military leadership," the report said.

According to the press service, meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan and Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan are scheduled to be held on August 9-10.

"During the meetings, Stanislav Zas will brief the Armenian side on the situation in the CSTO’s zone of responsibility as well as preparations for the next Collective Security Council session," the press service added.