Russia considers Austria one of its key partners in Europe — Putin

PERVOMAYSKIY /Bashkiria/, August 6. /TASS/. Russia considers Austria one of its key partners in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the launching ceremony of the Cemix dry mix plant in the Bashkiria Region. The plant is a part of Austria’s Lasselsberger Group.

"This country [Austria] is one of our key partners in Europe, and we treat it exactly so, which was confirmed by the participation of its representatives - and this was the largest representation, too - at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, as well as by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s speech at the Forum’s plenary meeting," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that Austrian companies have long been successfully operating on the Russian market. According to Putin, over 1,500 Austrian companies conduct business in Russia, with about $6 billion of accumulated investments. He noted that "the influx from Russia to the Austrian economy is just as big."

Putin noted that the majority of Austrian investments went to the processing industry, and technology-based industries, including machine building, energy and transport.