Moscow worried over growing tensions in East Jerusalem — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia is seriously worried over the growing tensions in East Jerusalem and on other occupied Palestinian territories gripped by ongoing clashes between the Palestinians and the Israelis amid Israel’s settlement activity, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Moscow is following with serious concern the growing tension in East Jerusalem and on other occupied Palestinian territories. In particular, Palestinian-Israeli clashes have been going on because of the illegal settlement activities near the city of Nablus. As a result, according to the latest reports, five Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 2,000 people were injured," the ministry said.

Despite the documents provided by the Jordanian side that certify the Palestinians’ rights to live in this area and despite the August 2 ruling of Israel’s Supreme Court to postpone hearings on this matter for an indefinite period, "the issue is still unsettled" and "can trigger another dangerous escalation of the situation," the ministry said. "There is still a threat of forced eviction of several Arab families from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood."

The Russia side is convinced that the "seizure of land and property, as well as Israel’s settlement activity on the occupied territories constitute violation of the norms of international law," the ministry stressed. "Such actions hamper the efforts of the world community towards the soonest resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks geared towards a comprehensive settlement of issues of the final status on the basis of the corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly and the two-state principle."

Tensions in Sheikh Jarrah and near the Temple Mount in East Jerusalem sparked in April after an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses 500 meters off Al Aqsa Mosque from eight Arab families who had been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. An Israeli Supreme Court’s session originally scheduled for May 10 that was expected to uphold the lower instance court’s ruling was postponed amid the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip. In an exchange of strikes, Palestinian militants fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, in response the Israeli army bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave. A ceasefire came into effect in the nigh to May 21 thanks to Egypt’s mediatory efforts.