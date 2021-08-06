Senior Russian diplomat, UN envoy discuss Syria in phone call

MOSCOW, August 6./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call on Friday, emphasizing the importance of an objective assessment of the situation in the country.

Sergey Vershinin and Geir Pedersen "discussed in detail the current situation on the ground in Syria and the tasks of advancing the political process, carried out by the Syrians themselves with the support of the UN," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

"The Russian side noted the importance of an objective assessment of the situation in various regions of the Syrian Arab Republic, the imperative of continuing the fight against terrorists, depoliticized humanitarian assistance based on commitment to sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the country in full conformity with the UN mandate, spelled out in Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council," the Foreign Ministry said.