Afghan militants can infiltrate Central Asia, Russian UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Central Asian countries are concerned over the possible infiltration by Afghan militants disguising as refugees, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the Security Council Friday.

"The risk of infiltration of Central Asian countries by Afghan militants disguised as refugees causes concerns among the countries of the region," he said.

He added that Russia stays in contact with the Central Asian countries on this issue.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan — the longest war campaign in the US history. This caused the security situation in the republic to rapidly deteriorate. The Taliban movement militants ramp up the rate of the offensive on a number of directions. According to the movement’s representatives, the Taliban has been able to take control over about 85% of the Afghan territory including borders with five states: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.