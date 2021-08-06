Russian diplomat, Palestinian politician discuss infrastructure restoration in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Issues of the restoration of infrastructure that was damaged during the latest round of tensions in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian presidential special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bpgdanov and Secretary General of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front Ahmad Majdalani, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed the socio-economic and humanitarian situation on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip with a focus on the problem of the restoration of infrastructure that was seriously damaged during the recent force confrontation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the ministry said.

The sides focused on the task of reaching Palestinian national unity as a key condition for establishing sustainable Palestinian-Israeli talks with the generally recognized framework of international law providing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders co-existing in peace and security with Israel.

"The Russian side reiterated its unfailing readiness to continue to promote efforts geared towards a fair solution to the Palestinian problem both on the bilateral basis and within the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, namely Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union," the ministry added.

The conversation was initiated by the Palestinian side.