OSCE statements after rejection of observation now illegal, electoral official says

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. All statements that could be potentially made by the Organization on Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE) after it refused to send observers to Russian State Duma elections have become illegal and will be viewed as interference in the Russian elections, Central Election Commission member Igor Borisov said Friday.

"All statements coming from representatives of the OSCE, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Parliamentary Assembly (PA) (who refused to get officially accredited to our elections) containing commentaries or assessments of the ongoing electoral campaign, conclusions and propositions, relaying unverified or fake information about elections, parties and candidates during the electoral campaign, are now illegal," Borisov said in the Federation Council.

According to the official, "any of their commentaries regarding the ongoing electoral campaign are illegal and effectively constitute meddling in the Russian elections."

"Such attempts beyond the status of international observers, who are legally authorized to make such commentaries and provide assessments after the vote, violate not only Russian electoral law, but also international acts aimed at the maintenance of national integrity and state sovereignty. That means the national legislation provides a rather strict assessment of such commentaries of foreign and international organizations that are not accredited to national elections," the official said.

He noted that CEC head Ella Pamfilova stated earlier that the ODIHR refusal to send observers to the elections "will not affect the legitimacy of the elections in any way, as its legitimacy is defined by the voters."

"So the ODIHR seeks to exert pressure on the latter, the voters, and we see it today," Borisov added.

"The Central Election Commission and Ella Alexandrovna [Pamfilova] personally would like to state that we are open to all international and foreign observers and we invite them to observe. We did not recall the invitation for the ODIHR, but the OSCE directive documents stipulate that the observation must take place within the national law, in accordance with the current situation - we mean the COVID-19 pandemic," the official concluded.

About the OSCE rejection

OSCE ruled it cannot send observers to the Russian State Duma Elections "due to restrictions imposed by the Russian Federation’s authorities towards the observation of the elections;" the decision was published on the OSCE website Wednesday. According to ODIHR head Matteo Mecacci, the organization must "be able to independently decide upon the required number of observers."

Pamfilova expressed her deep regret over the ODIHR decision and underscored Russia’s interest in the international observation.

The State Duma elections are scheduled for September 19, 2021. They will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. The single voting day would also include elections of nine governors and 39 regional parliaments.