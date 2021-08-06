Russia ready to work to elaborate uniform electoral methodology in OSCE nations

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation to elaborate uniform criteria and methodology of the process of popular expression of will in the countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday.

"Such incidents (the OSCE’s refusal to monitor elections to the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house - TASS) can be avoided in the future on the system level, once and for all, through joint laborious work on the elaboration of uniform, transparent and clear criteria and methodology of monitoring the popular expression of will in any OSCE states on a uniform basis," said Oleg Gavrilov, deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department.

"We are open for such work. It can be adjusted against the realities of this absolutely unique situation linked with the pandemic. Everything can be agreed. The [foreign] ministry is ready for such work," he pledged.

The OSCE said on Wednesday that it "will not be able to send observers to the upcoming elections to the Duma due to limitations imposed by Russian Federation authorities on the election observation." According to Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci, "the ability to independently determine the number of observers necessary for us to observe effectively and credibly is essential to all international observation."

Elections to the Russian State Duma are scheduled for September 19, 2021, the single voting day. Voting will be organized over three days, namely September 17, 18, and 19. Concurrently, direct gubernatorial elections will be held in nine Russian regions (top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures in three more regions) and 39 regions will elect their legislative bodies.