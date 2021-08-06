Clean elections guarantee healthy situation in Russia - election chief

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova believes that clean elections will ensure that the situation in the country will remain healthy in general.

"I’ve been working on refining our electoral system with colleagues for five years. Many efforts [were made] across Russia so that the electoral system can conduct elections in a way that the majority of people do not mistrust election results," she said on Thursday.

According to Pamfilova, "the way elections are held and people’s attitude towards elections are the guarantee of stability and the country’s normal development." "Therefore, I link these things together, the cleaner the elections, the healthier the situation in the country, and it is a direct correlation," the election chief added.

The 8th State Duma (lower house of parliament) elections are scheduled for September 19. The voting will stretch over three days, September 17, 18, and 19. Simultaneously, there will be direct elections for the heads of nine Russian regions (in three others, top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.