Moscow expects West to impartially assess Kosovo leadership's actions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The leadership of unrecognized Kosovo continues to sabotage the agreements on creating Serbian municipalities. In this connection Russia expects the West to pronounce an impartial judgement on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman, Alexander Bikantov, told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We expect the Western participants in the process to make an objective and demanding approach to assessing compliance with the coordinated measures by the Kosovo Albanians' authorities, which have been very selective regarding their own obligations. Some of these have for years remained on paper, as it has happened, for instance, to the agreements on forming a community of Kosovo's Serbian municipalities," he said. "Pristina has sabotaged this process since 2013 without any sensible reaction to its behavior from Brussels."

Bikantov recalled that on September 4, 2020 a number of obligations by the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo were put on record in Washington, including a moratorium on Pristina's promotion of its candidature in international organizations, as well as Belgrade's suspension of efforts to persuade world capitals to revoke their recognition of "Kosovo's independence."

"The Serbian authorities comply with their part of the deal," Bikantov said.

"If some members of the international community are preparing to reconsider their previous ill-considered decision to recognize Kosovo, the point at issue is a sovereign choice that stems from the analysis of the situation, including Pristina's behavior," Bikantov said, following media reports ten Asian and African countries were considering the possibility of revoking their recognition of Kosovo.

He stressed that Moscow would like to see Belgrade and Pristina achieve a viable and mutually acceptable decision on the basis the UN Security Council's Resolution 1244.

"It must agree with international law and receive the approval of the UN Security Council, because the issue of maintaining international peace and security is on the agenda. We will accept only with a decision that will suit the Serbs themselves. We are going to adhere to this policy further on," Bikantov said.