Russia open to dialogue with US on visas for diplomats — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to conduct a dialogue with Washington on visa issues and promptly grant visas to new staffers of the embassy in Russia on the condition of reciprocity, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, Alexander Bikantov, told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The US side is in no hurry to comply with its own part of the small understandings that had been agreed on so as not to further harm the already fragile bilateral ties. The Russian side is open to a dialogue and stays ready to take into account US concerns. In particular, it is ready to promptly issue visas to newly-appointed staffers of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow. But constructive work is possible only if it relies on the mutual basis, without attempts to win unilateral concessions and advantages," he said.

Bikantov recalled that more than 20 staffers of Russian foreign offices were forced to leave the United States by September 3.

"It is noteworthy that the visas of 60 employees of the embassy and two consulates - in New York and Houston - have long expired, while the applications for their prolongation have not been considered yet. Another 24 staffers of Russian offices, whom the Department of State told to leave the US by September 3, have had to cut short their assignments and leave for home," he added.