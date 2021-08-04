Russia sees no role for UNSC in relations between Georgia, South Ossetia

UNITED NATIONS, August 4. /TASS/. Attempts to once again bring up the 2008 events in South Ossetia make it clear that the Western members of the United Nations Security Council are reluctant to accept the reality, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Wednesday

"Our Western colleagues unfortunately once again raised the question of the events in Tskhinval in 2008. We consider that this is only their phantom pain and that independent Abkhazia and South Ossetia is the reality, which cannot be ignored," he pointed out.

Polyansky emphasized that Russia’s cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia had long ago become a stabilizing factor in the South Caucasus. "We don’t see any role for the Security Council in the region. We consider it important that Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia continue discussions in Geneva to find a legal formula for their mutual commitments to non-use of force and for the resolution of other urgent matters," Polyansky said.

Earlier on Wednesday, some UN Security Council members, including the United States and the United Kingdom, issued a statement, condemning Russia’s actions in the 2008 conflict in South Ossetia and its subsequent policy.