Russia, Uzbekistan sign memorandum of cooperation in protecting children’s rights

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in protecting children’s rights and interests. The document was signed by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova and her Uzbek counterpart Aliya Yunusova.

Kuznetsova noted that the memorandum laid the groundwork for the development of bilateral relations in this area. "Everything that concerns children requires prompt decisions, professional actions that make various bureaucratic excuses impossible. The document will enable [us] to solve specific problems of specific children. We have enshrined in it everything that is needed to build roads for solving children’s problems," she said.

In her turn, Yunusova stressed that the signing of that document stemmed from the need to identify clear mechanisms to address issues of protecting the rights and interests of migrants’ children, as well as issues of mutual assistance in this area.