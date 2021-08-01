Biden accuses Russia of election meddling to find excuse in case of failure - intel chief

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden who accuses Russia of meddling in the upcoming elections to Congress in 2022 is trying to find an excuse in case of the Democratic Party’s failure, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

"We understand why the American president is speaking about this and what goals he is pursuing. The Democratic Party is preparing for the 2022 midterm elections and obviously feels some uncertainty and is preparing to find some arguments in case of the election results turning out to be not quite good for the Democratic Party and thus for the president," the Russian foreign intelligence chief said in a live broadcast of the Solovyov Live YouTube channel whose episodes were shown on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

It is "already boring" to hear this time and again, Naryshkin said.

"As you remember, the US Justice Department applied to a court of law in early 2018, accusing two Russian companies and a dozen of individuals, as I can recall, of meddling in the elections. At the request of the Russian side’s attorneys, the judge had to insist that the US Justice Department provide specific proofs. The US Justice Department got silent at that moment as there were no proofs and they simply do not exist," Russia’s foreign intelligence chief stressed.

In his speech to the US intelligence community on July 27, Biden claimed that Russia was already trying to interfere in the US midterm elections that would run in 2022.