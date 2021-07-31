Senior Russian diplomat, Portuguese ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Portuguese Ambassador to Russia Paulo Vizeu Pinheiro, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Moscow, have discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on the global stage.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the key issues of Russian-Portuguese relations. They noted the desire to intensify political dialogue, bilateral investment and economic cooperation, cultural ties and tourist exchanges," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries on the global stage. "They discussed some most pressing issues on the international agenda and highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in the interests of maintaining stability and security on the European continent," the Foreign Ministry noted.

Grushko thanked the Portuguese ambassador "for the fruitful diplomatic work that contributed to closer cooperation between Russia and Portugal".