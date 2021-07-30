Russia senior diplomat, Palestinian representative discuss direct dialogue with Israel

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The situation on Palestinian territories and the role of the Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations) in establishing a dialogue with Israel were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and co-founder of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI) Mustafa Barghouti.

"The sides discussed the current situation on Palestinian territories with a focus on the task of the restoration of Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization as a major condition for establishing a sustainable Palestinian-Israeli negotiating process on the generally recognized basis of international law. They also noted the importance of the role of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators as a generally recognized institution for backing direct talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis geared towards settling the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution, which envisages the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders co-existing with Israel in peace and security," the Russian foreign ministry said after the conversation, which was initiated by the Palestinian side.