Moscow, Washington maintain cooperation on Afghanistan — Russia’s deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain cooperation over Afghanistan, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We have close contact with our American colleagues, we share a lot of goals in Afghanistan, we cooperate on many issues. We understand that this cooperation will continue regardless of the fact that they decided to withdraw," he pointed out.

According to Polyansky, the situation in Afghanistan was "changing drastically with the withdrawal of American and NATO troops."

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. After that, the security situation in the country started to deteriorate as the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is mounting offensives on several fronts. It claims to have taken control of about 85% of Afghanistan, including regions along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.