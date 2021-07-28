US, Russia discuss ‘new nuclear arms control’ in Geneva — State Dept.

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. The US delegation to the strategic stability talks with Russia in Geneva discussed the situation in the security sphere and prospects of establishing "new nuclear arms control," the US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the meeting was professional and substantive.

The US diplomatic agency recalled that the launch of such a dialogue was announced after the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden which was held in Geneva on July 16.

"Today’s meeting in Geneva was the beginning of this dialogue with the Russian Federation. The U.S. delegation discussed U.S. policy priorities and the current security environment, national perceptions of threats to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear arms control, and the format for future Strategic Stability Dialogue sessions," the statement reads. "We remain committed, even in times of tension, to ensuring predictability and reducing the risk of armed conflict and threat of nuclear war."

The Russian delegation at the meeting in Geneva was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, while Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led the US delegation. The meeting is the first bilateral consultations on strategic stability in 2021.