Russia regrets Germany’s move to suspend Petersburg Dialogue’s events — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia deeply regrets Germany’s decision to suspend events within the framework of the bilateral Petersburg Dialogue forum, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We deeply regret that such a decision has been made. This is one of a few open channels of dialogue between our two countries. We place great value on it. We remain open to cooperation and interaction and want this cooperation," the Kremlin official said. "We hope and expect that our co-chairman [Viktor] Zubkov will still have contacts with his German colleagues and will be able to hash out these issues," he stated.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, recognizing the activities of three German NGOs on Russian territory as undesirable wouldn’t have stopped the work of the forum. "To be fair, it has to be noted that we’re talking about three NGOs that were recognized as undesirable. While overall about 20 organizations are involved in dialogue. That is why, certainly, declaring the three [undesirable] can hardly in fact in any way block the functioning of Petersburg Dialogue," he explained.

Earlier, it became known that the German administration of the Petersburg Dialogue forum declined to hold an expanded meeting of the administration on July 8-9 in Moscow due to the decision of Russia’s office of the Prosecutor General to recognize three German NGOs as undesirable. The statement by the German side noted that two of them — Zentrum f·r die Liberale Moderne GmbH (The Center for Liberal Modernity) and Deutsch-Russischer Austausch e.V. (The German Russian Exchange) — are members of the Petersburg Dialogue forum and are now "substantially restricted" in their activity. The Russian office of the Prosecutor General noted that the operations of these organizations represent a threat to the foundations of the country’s constitutional order and security.

Earlier, the German side of the forum’s administration made a decision to suspend all bilateral events and meetings of Russian-German working groups until further notice.