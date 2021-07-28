Putin has no personal contacts with Obama and Bush — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not maintaining personal contacts with former US presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"[He] has no personal contacts," Peskov said, answering a TASS question.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that the lack of contacts with ex-US presidents, namely with Obama, was not linked to a change of Moscow’s views on their policies. "He [Obama] was the US president, and now he is not the president. One shouldn’t look for any deep philosophical meaning here," he noted.