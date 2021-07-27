Russian defense chief to take part in SCO defense ministers meeting in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed. He is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Meeting of Defense Ministers.

"Military delegations from India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Belarus as an SCO observer state, will take part in the session planned for July 28," the message informs.

The defense ministry informed that during the visit, the Russian defense chief is set to hold a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues from SCO member states.