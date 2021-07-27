Union State secretary says Moscow’s, Minsk’s work on integration agenda is successful

MINSK, July 27. /TASS/. Work on the integration agenda within the Union State of Russia and Belarus is proceeding quite successfully, although certain disputable topics do exist, Union State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday.

"We know how successfully talks between [Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers] Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko, Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Nikolai Snopkov, who are in charge of the integration agenda, are. We see that dialogue between Russian and Belarusian agencies is proceeding quite calmly. Naturally, not without disputes," he said.

According to Mezentsev, the sides take into account "both their national interests and, naturally, prospects for closer economic integration within the Union State."

He said that during Tuesday’s visit to Minsk of a delegation from Russia’s Kurchatov Institute Research Center the sides reiterated their readiness "for a large-scale close cooperation in order to establish a common scientific and research space within the Union State and on a huge macro-program on at least ten promising areas." "Cooperation between Belarus’ National Academy of Sciences and the Kurchatov Institute is not just agreements and local research programs. It is evidence proving the importance of the economic integration agenda within the Union State," he stressed.