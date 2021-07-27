CIS elections observation mission in Russia to start working in late August — official

MINSK, July 27. /TASS/. The CIS Observer Mission will take part in monitoring the Russian State Duma elections this year, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev told journalists Tuesday, adding that the mission will get down to work in late August.

"We will traditionally prepare the observation mission for the Russian elections. We have already received an invitation from Russia. So, I sent letters to all CIS states requesting to send observers for the CIS mission," the official said.

Lebedev disclosed that the candidacy for the mission’s chairman would be approved at today’s meeting of the CIS Permanent Representatives Council.

"The candidacy of CIS Executive Committee Deputy Chairman Ilhom Nematov was put forward. I hope that this candidacy will be approved, and the CIS elections observation mission headquarters will be established, in agreement with Russia," Lebedev said. "We hope that the headquarters will get down to work in Russia in late August."

The Russian State Duma Elections will take place on September 19.