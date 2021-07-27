Russia wants to assess Washington’s seriousness of intents during Geneva talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia wants to understand the seriousness of Washington’s desire to establish a dialogue during the strategic stability consultations in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS Tuesday.

"This is the first orientation meeting, where we will have to understand the seriousness of our colleague’s intent to establish a concentrated, energetic dialogue on strategic stability, as agreed by the presidents," he said. "We have examined everything that we have heard until today with the maximum attention, but we refrain from coming to unambiguous conclusions or answers to the abovementioned questions. I mean, everything could happen. Of course, I do not expect us to go our separate ways after this meeting. I think some follow-up will take place. But it a big question, how far the tomorrow meeting will let us progress. I would rather not set the bar too high right now."

A new round of Russia-US talks on strategic stability will take place on July 28 in Geneva. The Russian delegation will be led by Ryabkov, while the US one will be led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Earlier, Ryabkov told TASS that Russia intends to thoroughly discuss all aspects of strategic stability, assess the potential risks and threats, and develop a scheme for further joint work in this field - the format and the agenda.