Russian specialists demine about 10,800 hectares of Syrian territory — ministry

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. Russian specialists have managed to demine about 10,800 hectares of Syrian territory, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Monday.

"Russian bomb techs have managed to demine 10,813 hectares of Syrian territory, 1,684 kilometers of motorways, 12 kilometers of railways," he said during a joint session of Russian and Syrian inter-agency coordination councils.

According to the official, in total, 148,417 explosive objects have been demined. Russia has also trained about 1,245 Syrian bomb techs at a specially established demining center set up by the Russian military.