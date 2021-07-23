Kiev’s protest against letting Donbass residents vote at Russian elections groundless — MP

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s objections against Russia’s decision to organize voting at Russian parliamentary elections in Donbass are groundless, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"These claims are groundless. They [Ukraine’s authorities] are like a dog in the manger. They don’t let Donbass residents take part in Ukrainian elections and object against participation in Russian elections by those who are our citizens," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, told TASS.

In his words, Ukraine’s authorities should first say whether they consider Donbass a Ukrainian region. "If you do, then please let people take part in the electoral process in Ukraine. But, regardless of it, these people, as Russian nationals, enjoy a constitutional right to take part in voting. It is up to them to decide how it can be done — either electronically, online or they will come to Russia to cast their votes," he noted.

He stressed that Russian citizens living in Ukraine, like in any other country, have the right to take part in Russian elections but Kiev refuses to allow polling stations to open, in violation of all international norms. "If Ukraine wants to somehow normalize relations with Russia and quit the anti-Russia project, then it must do something. Otherwise, the situation will become irreversible for Ukraine in terms of the worsening of relations with our country," Dzhabarov said.

Touching on the possible reaction of the world community to Ukraine’s calls to condemn Russia’s decision, the lawmaker did not rule out that such a reaction might follow from the Baltic countries. "As for the rest of Europe, I think it is tired of Ukraine’s twists and turns. They want the situation to be finally settled either way. Everyone is already sick and tired of Ukraine’s neverending calls on its, as it thinks, allies, those who are their string-pullers," he added.

Russia’s Central Elections Commission took a decision on Tuesday allowing holders of Russian passports living in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) to take part in online voting at the elections to the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) in September.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry on Friday expressed its protest against this decision, saying that such actions "are a flagrant violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Ukrainian constitution and its current laws." The ministry called on the international community to condemn this step.

On June 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order appointing elections to the State Duma on September 19, 2020. The voting however will be held over three days — from September 17 through 19.