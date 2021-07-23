Lavrov: Moscow won’t turn blind eye to attempts at abolishing Russian diaspora group in US

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue serious and, if needed, tough dialogue with the US with regards to attempts to dismantle the leadership of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a Friday webinar on Russia’s foreign policy.

"In short, [the US] attempted to dismantle the leadership of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots. We are conducting a very serious dialogue on this score but you perfectly understand, how slowly Washington perceives the necessity of equitable consideration of any concerns, yet we will seek the opportunity to convey this idea to them extremely clearly and, if needed, severely," he noted.

According to the top diplomat, over the past several years the US has been obstructing the fusion of Russian diaspora groups and associations. "During all these recent years, the Americans have been attempting to do everything in order for our compatriots to feel there, so to say, wary and tried to lead them away from uniting in some sort of associations," he pointed out.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in the US is an open registered organization with the goal of maintaining ties with the ancestral homeland, language and culture.