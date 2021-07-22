Russia rejects accusations of ‘malignant activities, aggression’ in Ukraine — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia disagrees with the language of the joint US-German statement, which alleges that Russia carries out malign activities and aggression in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman told journalists Thursday.

"For example, the text mentions countering Russia’s aggression and malign activities in Ukraine and beyond. We categorically reject such language," he said.

"There has been no Russian aggression, neither in Ukraine, nor beyond, and Russia has not engaged in any malignant activities," Peskov said, underscoring that the Kremlin closely studied the US-German statement on the Nord Stream-2.

The spokesman noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about this statement’s contents.

"The text contains things that we, of course, cannot agree with, as well as things that we are ready to welcome," Peskov noted.