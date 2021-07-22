Russia’s suit against Ukraine to become test for ECHR’s impartiality, says legislator

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The international complaint against the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office with the European Court of Human Rights, is going to become a test for this judiciary’s impartiality and competence, says Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

"The complaint by the Prosecutor General’s Office has more than enough valid ground. It is going to become a test for the ECHR’s impartiality," Slutsky told TASS.

The lawmaker noted that the ECHR judges will have to "rule on how the murders in Donbass and the laws on language and indigenous peoples comply with the European Convention of Human Rights."

"This is where the judges will have to show their qualification. We are not talking about same-sex marriage here, but the right to a peaceful life, and the right to speak one’s mother tongue," he pointed out.

The committee chairman noted that the "evidence base is huge and lies on the surface, as they say."

He mentioned the death of over 40 people in May 2014 in Odessa and the shelling of residential districts in Donbass.

"I would like to note that the Prosecutor General’s Office used its powers, under the law, adopted earlier by the State Duma, which authorizes the Office to represent Russia’s interests in international organizations and courts, including the European Court for human rights. We have complied with all the norms from a legal standpoint," the senior lawmaker concluded.

Russia submitted an international complaint against Ukraine with the ECHR, based on Article 33 of the Convention of Human Rights. The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that the complaint refers to the events that followed the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine.

"The appeal is intended to draw the attention of the European Court and the entire global community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities, record the numerous instances of criminal acts in the international legal framework, force Ukraine’s authorities to stop committing them, conduct a proper investigation and immediately bring the perpetrators to justice, in addition to restoring peace and harmony in Ukraine," the Prosecutor General’s Office stressed.