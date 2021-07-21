Over 45,000 candidates nominated for Russian elections in September — CEC’s head

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. More than 45,000 candidates have already been nominated for the upcoming elections at all levels for the single voting day in September, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova.

"As many as 4,407 election campaigns and referendums are planned in 85 Russian regions. A total of 45,696 candidates have already been proposed for election campaigns at all levels, including 39,907 candidates from 25 electoral associations and 5,696 self-nominated candidates," Pamfilova said at a meeting of the CEC on Wednesday.

The Chairperson noted that 15 parties had had their lists of candidates approved for the State Duma (lower house) elections. "Some 5,806 candidates have been nominated, with 4,183 of them in the federal district, 1,623 - in single-mandate districts, while 174 are self-nominated candidates," the head of the CEC mentioned.

On June 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree setting the election date for the 8th State Duma for September 19, 2021. The elections will be held over three days: September 17, 18 and 19. At the same time, the direct elections of nine Russian regions’ heads (in three more regions, deputies of legislative assemblies will choose the top executives) 39 regional parliaments will take place.