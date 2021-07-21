Russia rejects accusations of using energy resources to exert pressure — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia has consistently rejected any attempts to accuse it of using energy resources as an instrument of political pressure, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on the agreement between the United States and Germany on possible sanctions against Russia for "putting pressure" on Kiev.

"In general, everyone should be well aware that Russia has always consistently rejected any accusations that it uses energy resources as a weapon of political pressure," Peskov said.

"Everything is subject to commercial agreement and commercial viability," he added.

At the same time, Peskov did not give any assessments of the intentions of the United States and Germany and urged to wait for their official statements regarding the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Nord Stream 2. "Let’s first wait for some official information on this matter, some text will be published or some statements will be made on this topic. After that, we will evaluate them," he said.