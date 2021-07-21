Russian, Chinese heads of government expected to meet later this year, envoy says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A meeting between the Russian and Chinese heads of government is expected to be held in the second half of this year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

"We are looking forward to a regular meeting of the prime ministers in the second half of the year, according to plan," he said.

No decision has been made on the meeting’s format yet, the ambassador added.

On December 2, 2020, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin held the 25th regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of government via video conference.