Economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are recovering — Putin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are actively recovering from the crisis caused by the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

"Our relations are recovering after the coronavirus, I mean, first of all, the economy. Last year there was a certain decline, now there is a steady growth, recovery. Russia is confidently taking one of the leading places in the economy, the intergovernmental commission is actively working," Putin said.

He noted that the countries have many areas of cooperation and in the near future Russia plans to send a representative delegation to Azerbaijan.

"It will be a mixed group [of representatives] from different areas, I mean industry, transport, infrastructure, and some other issues," the Russian President added.

The last time Putin had a face-to-face meeting with Aliyev in January, when Aliyev arrived in Moscow to take part in the talks on Karabakh. Putin and Aliyev regularly communicate by phone. The last phone conversation took place on June 23. Particular attention was paid to the intensification of work in a trilateral format to restore economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus.