'Contradictory and inconsistent': Russian official castigates EU’s position on Donbass

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union has a contradictory position on the issue of settling the Donbass conflict based on the Minsk Accords and this does not facilitate the establishment of peace in the region. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak in an interview with Politique Internationale, a quarterly magazine based in France. The article was published on the website of Russia’s Embassy in France on Tuesday.

In response to the reporter’s question on the role of the EU in the settlement process, the Russian official said that he "would have been happy to give high marks to these efforts, but this is not the case." "The key cause of such a low rating is the contradictory, inconsistent position both of the European Union and the majority of European countries with regards to implementing the Minsk Accords," he continued.

Europe’s position, according to the official, combines two absolutely incompatible lines. "On one hand, the universal adherence and support of the aforementioned agreements. On the other — the non-recognition of the status of Donbass as a party to the conflict and the mandate of Donbass representatives to its settlement unequivocally enshrined in the agreements," he explained.

The deputy chief of the Russian Presidential Staff emphasized the destructive role of such a position for the settlement process. "Aside from this inexplicable duplicity not facilitating the re-establishment of peace in southeastern Ukraine, moreover, it significantly contributes to the disorganization of the negotiation process and creates conditions for freezing the conflict," he said.