Senior Russian diplomat, US envoy discuss cooperation within Geneva Discussions

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and head of the US delegation to the International Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus Andrew Schofer discussed the regional agenda, including cooperation within the Geneva Discussions, at a meeting on Tuesday.

"An exchange of views on topical issues on the regional agenda took place with an emphasis on interaction in the format of the Geneva Discussions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The meeting was initiated by the US.

International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus have been held in Geneva since 2008 with the participation of Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and the United States through the mediation of the UN, EU, and OSCE envoys. The Geneva Discussions remain the only platform for dialogue between Sukhum, Tskhinval, and Tbilisi.