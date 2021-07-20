Date of Russia-US strategic stability consultations to be announced later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The exact date of holding Russian-US consultations on strategic stability will be announced in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will announce this in due time. Consultations at an expert level are naturally agreed on between the Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State. We will announce the exact date in due time," Peskov said, commenting on earlier reports that the consultations were scheduled for July 28.

On Monday, The Hill newspaper reported that US and Russian officials were expected to meet on July 28 for the first Strategic Stability Dialogue on nuclear nonproliferation talks. The US State Department declined to confirm this date to TASS.