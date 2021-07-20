Putin offers condolences to Iraqi president over deadly terrorist attack

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences over a terrorist attack in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in a message to Iraq’s President Barham Salih. The message was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"The killing of dozens of civilians, among them women and children, on the eve of the Holy holiday of Eid al-Adha, is stunningly brutal and cynical. We strongly condemn this atrocity and hope that those, who planned it and carried it out, will receive the punishment they deserve," the message reads.

The Russian president reaffirmed his commitment to boosting cooperation with Iraq in the fight against all kinds of terrorism. "Please, convey my words of heartfelt sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," Putin added.

On Monday, an explosion hit a busy market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad, populated mostly by Shiite Muslims, killing 30 people and leaving about 60 wounded.