Kremlin confirms preparations for Azerbaijani president’s working visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Moscow to "coordinate positions," Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, such a visit is being prepared," he said.

"It will be a working visit. [Its aim is] to coordinate positions," he said when asked whether any documents are expected to be signed during the Azerbaijani leader’s visit.

The mass media reported earlier that Aliyev planned to visit the Russian capital city on July 20.