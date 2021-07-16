Lavrov says letting outside players into ‘Extended Troika’ on Afghanistan under discussion

TASHKENT, July 16. /TASS/. The possibility of including a number of influential external players in the format of the Extended "Troika" on Afghanistan (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) is currently under discussion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during the plenary session of the international conference "Central and South Asia. Regional Interconnectivity: Challenges and Opportunities."

"Only direct and inclusive inter-Afghan talks with the aid of international partners can establish a lasting peace. The proven mechanisms of the Moscow format, the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, and the Extended "Troika" (Russia, the US, China and Pakistan) seek to establish the necessary conditions for progress in this area. Other influential external players can join the work of the "Troika" as well, we are discussing this possibility with our colleagues now," he said.

The minister noted that Moscow is interested in aiding the dialogue between the conflict sides in Afghanistan. "I would like to reaffirm Russia’s interest in aiding the dialogue of the warring Afghan sides with the aim of putting an end to the countless years of war, and establishing Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent and neutral state," Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia is ready for broad international cooperation with the aim of achieving a settlement in Afghanistan soon. "We are especially grateful to our Uzbek friends and all other colleagues who are contributing to the collective efforts on advancing the peace process," the minister added.

Earlier, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov stated that a new meeting in the Moscow format on a peace settlement in Afghanistan will take place when the necessary conditions are created for it. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia does not rule out the possibility of such a meeting and is ready to provide a platform for dialogue between the Afghan sides if there is a demand for it.