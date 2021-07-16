Upper house speaker touts China ties as one of ‘Russia’s key foreign policy priorities’

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian senators are ready to make their contribution to boosting the equal and trust-based partnership with China, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said in a message to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

"Boosting multifaceted relations with China is one of Russia’s key foreign policy priorities. The Federation Council is ready to continue facilitating efforts to deepen equal and trust-based partnership and strategic cooperation based on the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China," Matviyenko emphasized.

She pointed out that numerous bilateral documents had been signed over the previous two decades, and conditions had been created for interaction between business circles, members of the scientific, cultural and academic communities and the public. "We have reached a high level of coordination in the field of foreign policy and efforts to ensure security, as well as in the energy sector, industry and agriculture. Despite certain restrictions, our trade grew 13-fold, reaching $104 bln in 2020," Matviyenko noted.

In addition, ties between Russian and Chinese lawmakers are also actively being fostered. "Parliamentary exchanges take place on a regular basis, particularly involving youth structures. The activities of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the National People's Congress of China have generated positive results. We place great importance on holding the seventh meeting of the commission, which will take place in Russia in-person if the epidemiological situation allows," the upper house speaker stated.