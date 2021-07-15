Putin expresses condolences to German leadership over deadly flooding

MOSCOW, July 15./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram expressing his condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in connection with severe floods.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the tragic aftermath of a cyclone hitting Germany’s western lands. I ask you to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to those, who lost their loved ones as a result of a natural calamity, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected," the telegram says.

Record rainfall that has continued in the west and south-west of Germany since Monday has caused major rivers to burst their banks. Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were the hardest hit. According to updated reports cited by Germany’s Bild daily citing police and rescue services, at least 42 people have been killed and up to 70 people are missing, according to Bild.